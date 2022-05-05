RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $10,836.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,836.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $394.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.99.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

