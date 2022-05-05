RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $10,836.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,836.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $394.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.99.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
