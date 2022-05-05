Rattler Midstream LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Rattler Midstream has a payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 135,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 3.11.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

