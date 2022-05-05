Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $574,454.57

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $574,454.57 and approximately $10,727.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.86 or 0.07444643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00264303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.00752487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00076925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.26 or 0.00547181 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,392,274 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

