Raydium (RAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.54 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $213.18 million and approximately $35.54 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00227017 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039733 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,462.58 or 1.95873979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 103,900,038 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

