Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 73,692 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 457.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XTN. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,044.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Shares of XTN opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

