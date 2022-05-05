Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,805. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.82. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

