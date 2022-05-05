Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,606 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

