Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

RYAM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $341.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

