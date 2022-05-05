Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLLMF. Raymond James reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RLLMF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

