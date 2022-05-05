Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,033.81 or 1.00189592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00048070 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001451 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

