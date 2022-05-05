Refinable (FINE) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $646,028.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00217405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00434754 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.90 or 1.80473376 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

