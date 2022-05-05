Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of REG stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 1,155,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 149,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

