Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $463.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.