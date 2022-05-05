Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.35.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.