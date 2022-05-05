Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.35.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

