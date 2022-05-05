Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at UBS Group

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$73.26.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$66.87 and a 52-week high of C$86.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.18.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

