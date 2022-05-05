Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Shares of REV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 265,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,685. Revlon has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Several analysts have commented on REV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Revlon by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

