Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50). 1,621,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 447,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.49).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.29 million and a P/E ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

