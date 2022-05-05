Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.85

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.85 and last traded at C$34.90, with a volume of 183761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCH. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord acquired 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.84 per share, with a total value of C$110,530.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,220,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,481,465.74.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

