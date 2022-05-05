Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 49,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

