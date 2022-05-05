Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after buying an additional 234,003 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 1,204.6% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,846,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 15,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,308. Riskified has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.