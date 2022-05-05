Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4,227.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. CL King raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

