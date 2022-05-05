Robert W. Baird Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $18.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UDMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Udemy stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. Udemy has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,793,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

