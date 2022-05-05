Robert W. Baird Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target to $99.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $89.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 49.15%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Middlesex Water by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.