Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $222.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $210.62 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.28.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.