Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

