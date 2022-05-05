ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010211 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00216447 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

