Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $42.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

