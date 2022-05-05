Royal Bank of Canada Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.48.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

