Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,583.75 ($44.77).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,651.50 ($45.62) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42). The firm has a market cap of £48.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,843.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,351.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,991,266.71).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

