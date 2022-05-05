Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,364,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,312. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 397,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

