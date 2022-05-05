Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS.
Shares of RCL stock traded down $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,364,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,312. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 397,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
