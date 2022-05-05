RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RPT Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.01-1.05 EPS.

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,783. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after buying an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.