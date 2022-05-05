RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 22,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,012. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after buying an additional 861,255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

