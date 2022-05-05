SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,786.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and $7,786.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,534.44 or 1.00135521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00242570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00143266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00290375 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00092116 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004568 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

