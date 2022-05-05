Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SPNS stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.