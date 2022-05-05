Saturna Capital CORP Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $30.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $523.23. 16,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,625. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.