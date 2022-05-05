SBB Research Group LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.2% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

NYSE:CVS traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.12. 695,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,104. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.