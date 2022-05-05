SBB Research Group LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.19.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.94. 57,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

