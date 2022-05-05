SBB Research Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 109,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.