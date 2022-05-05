SBB Research Group LLC Takes $599,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.1% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 881,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

