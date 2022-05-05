SBB Research Group LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

TER stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,474. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

