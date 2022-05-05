Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSNF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

