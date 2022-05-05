Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,628.50.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.71) to GBX 3,544 ($44.27) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.97) to GBX 3,720 ($46.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 3,850 ($48.09) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $$35.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. Schroders has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

