Scotiabank Cuts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.04.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.43 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.38.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 23.0799984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

