Scotiabank Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$138.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

