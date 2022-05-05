Scotiabank Trims NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price to C$18.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFYEF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded NFI Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

NFI Group stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

