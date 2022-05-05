Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Shares of SMG opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

