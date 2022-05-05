ScPrime (SCP) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $17,952.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,221,045 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

