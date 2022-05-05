Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of SEE traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. 15,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,262. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

