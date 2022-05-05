Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.99

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 52160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.67.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

